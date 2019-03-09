Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s Senior Day win over Florida

The Kentucky Wildcats close out the regular season with a win at Rupp on senior day, 66-57. Kentucky finishes 26-5 and 15-3 in the SEC.

Reid Travis and Jonny David were honored before the game for the final regular season home games at Kentucky, but it was also, presumably, the final home games for PJ Washington, Keldon Johnson, and maybe Tyler Herro and Ashton Hagans.

Kentucky wraps up the two seed in the SEC Tournament, which means no late-night Friday game. Kentucky also kept their hopes for a No. 1 seed alive.

Tyler Herro was a bucket today as he dropped 19 points, two assists, and five rebounds and PJ Washington had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Now on to Nashville. Here’s what social media had to say about the Wildcats’ performance:

✔ #SeniorDay win

✔ Locked up the #⃣2⃣ seed in the SEC Tournament

✔️ Still alive for a share of the SEC championship pic.twitter.com/mOYQdlE4BX — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 9, 2019

Cats SWEEP the Gators! #BBN



No. 6 Kentucky surges past Florida in the second half. pic.twitter.com/Y0m55cTiI0 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 9, 2019

Thank you to @JonnyDavid and @2ReidTravis2 for all they've done for our program. Let's go out and get a W for our seniors. #SeniorDay pic.twitter.com/QZPdI9354d — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 9, 2019

That moment when you hear your name called in the starting lineup for the first time. #SeniorDay pic.twitter.com/ke3KAzzWwH — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 9, 2019

Emotional scene at Rupp Arena, as @KentuckyMBB honored senior student manager Randy Gregory. His father, who battles ALS, got to take in the moment in person. pic.twitter.com/J9NcYFJOEy — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 9, 2019

There are floaters, and then there are flooOOOoaters pic.twitter.com/QNOSvK8Pkg — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 9, 2019

Since the North Carolina game on Dec. 22, Tyler Herro has made 60 of 61 free throws. Hit 30 straight, missed one, hit 30 straight (and counting). Up to 93.9 percent for the season. Leads the nation and heading for a school record. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 9, 2019

Tyler Herro made the right decision leaving Wisconsin for Kentucky. Bucket. — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) March 9, 2019

PJ Washington takes the mic to address the BBN inside Rupp Arena for (probably) the last time.



“We can’t wait to see y’all in Nashville. Thank you so much - we love y’all!” — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisKSR) March 9, 2019

FINAL: Kentucky with a 66-57 win over Florida on Senior Day. Wildcats clinch the 2 seed in the @SEC Tournament #BBN pic.twitter.com/tAHwVGrmzF — Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) March 9, 2019

Wonder how many Kentucky fans would have believed me if I'd told them on Nov. 7th UK would finish 26-5, 14-3 in the SEC, with wins over UNC, Kansas, Louisville, Tennessee, Auburn (2), Florida (2), Miss State (2). Just an AWESOME turnaround for Cats considering where things began — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 9, 2019

Kentucky finishes 26-5 overall, 15-3 SEC. Since the opening-night debacle against Duke, the Cats have three last-second losses and one ugly one (on the road against a top-five team, missing its anchor in the paint).



Get Reid Travis back and this is a legit title contender. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 9, 2019

Since LSU will probably have to vacate wins someday, Tennessee and Kentucky would effectively be SEC regular-season co-champions.

Kentucky beats Florida in Lexington, so …



Congratulations to eventual 2018-19 SEC co-champions Tennessee and Kentucky. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) March 9, 2019

What a tremendous second half from Kentucky. Once Wildcats get Reid Travis back, they'll have Minneapolis written all over em. Very complete basketball team. #BBN — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 9, 2019

CBS graphic on Kentucky with and without Reid Travis: pic.twitter.com/lacQlPYsmK — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) March 9, 2019

Keldon Johnson tried to end the universe. pic.twitter.com/FmAuWuTWvH — Not Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton2) March 9, 2019

Keldon Johnson puts this game away with the two hand slam. pic.twitter.com/OcH6umOa8k — Not Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton2) March 9, 2019

