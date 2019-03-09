 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s Senior Day win over Florida

Brad Calipari had a special shirt to honor Reid Travis.

By Ianteasley
UK Athletics

The Kentucky Wildcats close out the regular season with a win at Rupp on senior day, 66-57. Kentucky finishes 26-5 and 15-3 in the SEC.

Reid Travis and Jonny David were honored before the game for the final regular season home games at Kentucky, but it was also, presumably, the final home games for PJ Washington, Keldon Johnson, and maybe Tyler Herro and Ashton Hagans.

Kentucky wraps up the two seed in the SEC Tournament, which means no late-night Friday game. Kentucky also kept their hopes for a No. 1 seed alive.

Tyler Herro was a bucket today as he dropped 19 points, two assists, and five rebounds and PJ Washington had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Now on to Nashville. Here’s what social media had to say about the Wildcats’ performance:

Since LSU will probably have to vacate wins someday, Tennessee and Kentucky would effectively be SEC regular-season co-champions.

