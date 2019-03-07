Thursday Quickies: Quickley Catching Up Edition

Immanuel Quickley hasn’t set the world on fire in his freshman year at Kentucky, but coach John Calipari likes what he has seen out of Quickley the last few games, particularly on Tuesday night against Ole Miss.

“Immanuel has been unbelievable,” Calipari said in the postgame press conference. “Plus, you know either he was going to get it, or Tyler (Herro) was going to get one of those last free throws because you know you can count on them to make them. He has been terrific. He has gotten better. His mind is slowing down. Early on, his mind just raced and he couldn’t really slow his mind down to do the things that he is capable of doing.”

Quickley hasn’t hit double digits in scoring over the last five games, but he’s been a stabilizing force at the point guard position with Ashton Hagans out of the game or playing alongside Hagans in a two point guard lineup.

Quickley was a highly-ranked recruit coming out of high school, and while he hasn’t been a star in Lexington during his freshman year, Quickley is finding his niche on this team to help be a key contributor as Kentucky looks to make a Final Four run.

Tweets of the Day

Last night gave John Calipari his sixth straight 25-win season at Kentucky and ninth in 10 years. Very good shot at his fifth 30-win season in Lexington. Last night was also his 300th win at UK, good for a cool average of 30 wins per season over a decade. That'll do. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 6, 2019

Yep, that’ll do.

Idea: Kentucky Basketball gives up losing for lent. — KY Clips™️ (@KY_Clips) March 6, 2019

I’m on board.

Quickies

Point guard will be a key position if Kentucky wants to make a title run - Herald Leader

Ashton Hagans needs to return to late December form.

How big was the win against Ole Miss? - Courier Journal

All things considered, it could be one of Kentucky’s bigger wins.

Cal really doesn’t like one-handed rebounds - KSR

It’s one of the things that really gets under his skin.

Mike Edwards speaks from NFL Combine - Cats Pause

While Edwards couldn’t participate, NFL teams seem to love the versatility he has shown.

Rick Pitino and his lawyer fire back at judge - Courier Journal

Pitino and Steve Pence had strong words for a judge who made remarks about the former UofL coach.

Five storylines to watch as the CBB regular season wraps up - NCAA

There is still a lot going on as the season finishes.

Pelicans allege Lakers leaked trade offer details - Bleacher Report

Another piece of an unfolding NBA drama affecting former Wildcat Anthony Davis.

Antonio Brown likely to be traded Friday - ESPN

What will happen with one of the league’s top receivers?

Kingsbury says Cards are still undecided for #1 pick - Yahoo

* Cough * Josh Allen * Cough *

MLB close to changing All-Star selection to Election Day format - Sports Illustrated

This is a different approach to All-Star selections, which are often criticized in multiple sports.

Bears sign a kicker named Blewitt - ESPN

I mean, could you have a worse last name as a kicker?