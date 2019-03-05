Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Game Thread

After a setback in Knoxville, the Kentucky Wildcats look to bounce back against a very good Ole Miss Rebels team tonight.

To say that Saturday’s performance against the Vols was a disappointment is an understatement. After PJ Washington went out with two fouls at the nine-minute mark, it was a very slippery slope down hill for this team.

Yes, Reid Travis was out and that had a huge, visible impact on this game. Without him, Kentucky just got manhandled. However, to miss that many shots and lose like that is concerning, especially since it also happened against Arkansas outside of Tyler Herro’s 29-point outburst.

Hopefully, that is their lowest point in March, as things will get much harder from here. Ole Miss is a very good team that was seconds away from defeating that same Tennessee team this past Wednesday. They’re also in desperate need of a win on Senior Night to ensure they make the NCAA Tournament after a last-second loss to Arkansas on Saturday.

Kentucky needs this one and the game against Florida on Saturday to stay in contention for the coveted No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This should be a fun one!

The game is set to start at 9:00 pm EST on ESPN. You can watch it online using WatchESPN, the WatchESPN app and fuboTV. You can listen to an online radio stream via UK Athletics.

Pregame reading