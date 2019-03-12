4-star OT John Young trims list and Kentucky makes the cut

Four-star Christian Academy of Louisville offensive tackle John Young released his top six schools Monday.

The list includes the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Purdue Boilermakers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines. He has taken unofficial visits to each of his finalists.

Vince Marrow has been the primary recruiter for Young, and the Cats currently hold the lone pick on his crystal ball page.

According to the 247Sports’ Composite rankings, the 6-6, 280-pound lineman is ranked as Kentucky’s No. 4 overall prospect, as well as the nation’s No. 29 offensive tackle and No. 306 overall in the class of 2020.

Young grew up a UK fan, but he certainly has forces pulling him in all different directions. His teammate, Milton Wright, just recently signed with Purdue as part of the 2019 recruiting class.

Also, Young’s former head coach, Stefan LeFors, played quarterback at Louisville. LeFors announced a couple months ago that he would be leaving CAL to return to his hometown of Louisiana to coach, but the Centurions’ new head coach also has ties to the Cardinals. Hunter Cantwell, another former quarterback at UofL, was just recently announced as CAL’s head football coach.

The four-star prospect has already stated that his fandom growing up will not play a part in his decision. It’ll simply come down to whatever place is the best fit.

Let’s hope the in-state momentum from the 2019 recruiting class rolls over into the 2020 class, especially after a huge 10-win season.