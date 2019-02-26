Kentucky looking at international recruit for next season

There’s no doubt John Calipari and his staff have work to do in terms of filling out their 2019-20 roster.

Reid Travis is in his last year of eligibility, Keldon Johnson and PJ Washington are locks to head to the NBA following the season, and it appears more and more likely Tyler Herro and Ashton Hagans will be one-and-done.

That leaves Kentucky with Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery, Jemarl Baker and Immanuel Quickley as the only rotation players returning, in addition to walk-on’s Brad Calipari and Zan Payne.

As of now, Kentucky only has three players committed for next season: Five-stars Tyrese Maxey and Kahlil Whitney along with four-star Kentucky native Dontaie Allen. Of the group, just Whitney remains unsigned.

Kentucky has lost out on many of their targets, including James Weisman and Anthony Edwards. It also appears likely they may lose out Matthew Hurt. However, five-star Keion Brooks seems to be trending toward Lexington, as 247’s crystal ball gives the Cats an edge over Indiana.

In addition, the Cats are favorites for five-star Isaiah Todd, who is likely to reclassify into the 2019 class.

But even if the Cats land Brooks and Todd for 2019, they still would need to sign another player to ensure next season’s roster has enough able bodies.

With so many of their main targets going elsewhere, it appears John Calipari is going outside the box as Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader is reporting that Kentucky has interest in four-star Tristan Enaruna.

Enaruna is originally from the Netherlands but now lives in Utah. During the NBA All-Star weekend, he shined at the “Basketball Without Borders” recruiting event. He also recently was bumped up to a four-star prospect and the No. 48 overall recruit in 2019.

Corey Evans of Rivals told the Herald-Leader Enaruna is “rangy, a versatile forward that can play either the ‘4’ or the 3’. He’d be a killer small-ball ‘4’.”

If Enaruna lives up to the hype, he is a name Kentucky should be all over. By losing Travis and Washington, the Cats will need help in the frontcourt at the four spot. Enurma would fit in perfectly there and even play some minutes at the three as Keldon Johnson will have departed.

Kentucky will need to leapfrog schools such as Kansas and Creighton, but after a big-time showing in a major recruiting event, the Cats should be digging deep in the recruitment of the Netherlands native.

