Kentucky vs. Texas A&M TV info announced

The Kentucky Wildcats are set to host the South Carolina Gamecocks this week. However, we now know when the Wildcats will face the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 6.

On Monday, the SEC announced the game times and TV designations for Week 6, which will feature the Aggies hosting the Wildcat at 7 or 7:30 PM EST on one of the ESPN networks. Depending on what happens this week, it could be 7 on ESPN for all of the college football world to watch. We will get the final word following this week’s matchup with South Carolina.

These two SEC clubs have rarely faced each other, partly because the Aggies just joined the SEC in 2012. This will be the first time they’ve played each other since the Aggies first joined the league.

The two programs have only played twice, the last being in 1953 when the Aggies won 7-6. Kentucky won the previous year by a 10-7 margin.

This will be a massive game for Kentucky, as they’re looking to make a serious run at the SEC East title, but they need every win they can get to keep pace with Georgia.

This is also probably the second-hardest game left on Kentucky’s schedule behind only that November clash with the Bulldogs.

SEC Week 6 TV Schedule