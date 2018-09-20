Benny Snell projected as second-round pick to Steelers in recent mock draft

A recent USA Today NFL Mock Draft has two Kentucky Wildcats listed in the first two rounds of the draft.

Running back Benny Snell enters the picture as a second-round pick, coming in at 57th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In this projection, Snell would be the fourth running back off the board behind Iowa State’s David Montgomery (26), Stanford’s Bryce Love (29), and Alabama’s Damien Harris (39).

Snell is off to a solid start to his junior campaign, as he ranks 11th nationally in rushing yards with 375 yards through three games and three touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry.

If Snell continues to be projected in the second round or even higher, it will be hard to pass up the opportunity to enter the NFL Draft this spring as a junior, particularly as a running back.

As for landing with the Steelers, it could be a great situation with Le’Veon Bell likely on the way out. Snell and James Conner would be a great 1-2 punch in Pittsburgh.

Also in this mock draft is linebacker Josh Allen, who is projected to go off the board in the first round at 23rd to the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s been consistently projected in the late Round 1/Round 2 range of mock drafts, so seeing him here is no surprise.

Allen has shown why he is one of the best pass rushers in the SEC so far this season, and has shown the ability to drop back and play in coverage as he did in the game against Florida.

Through three games, Allen has two sacks and 19 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble.

Showcasing a varied skill set is crucial for Allen, as NFL linebackers are asked to excel in stopping the run, provide pass coverage, and provide a pass rush. Allen is showing so far that he is solid in every area.

With the NFL talent on the Wildcats roster, scouts will spend plenty of time in Lexington to see Allen, Snell, and several other Wildcats. Expect to see their names continue to pop up in mock drafts.