This was supposed to be Kentucky’s toughest test.

This was supposed to be too good of a San Lorenzo team full of pros that the young Wildcats couldn’t handle.

This was supposed to be a team oddsmakers thought was nine points better than Kentucky.

Kentucky didn’t listen.

The Cats stormed out of the gate and took a 45-27 lead at what was an early halftime due to a power outage. The outage actually led to the 22-minute second half not being broadcast.

Thanks to a big outing by Tyler Herro and much-improved three-point shooting from Kentucky (5/6 in first half), they were able to take command early and not let up going into the break.

The Cats were a little sluggish coming out of the long break, but they eventually got their groove back and cruised to an easy win that was mighty impressive. They’re now 2-0 in the Bahamas and will get Friday off before returning to action Saturday.

Box Score

Game MVP

Nick Richards was the big surprise of Game 1 in the Bahamas, but Tyler Herro also made a strong case for MVP against the Bahamas National Team.

On Thursday, Herro left no doubt he was the star of the show, erupting for 15 first-half points and helped the Cats build their big lead as he finished with 22. He was the only player on either side in double figures at halftime, and he looked every bit like a pro in a game full of current and future pros.

Some wondered if Herro would even crack the top seven of Kentucky’s loaded rotation this season. Now, he looks like someone primed for a starting role.

Highlights

