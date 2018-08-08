Wednesday Quickies: Bahamas Gameday Edition

It’s August, but it’s still gameday for Kentucky basketball.

The Wildcats begin their Bahamas four-game slate with a matchup against the Bahamas National Team.

We’ll get our first good look at this year’s Kentucky team, which has great expectations.

What we see this evening won’t exactly be the team that has National Championship visions, but this first game will show just how much work they have to do to get to that point.

Expect a lot of different lineup looks throughout the game, and expect a lot of different lineup looks throughout the week.

Be sure to tune in to the SEC Network at 7 p.m.

Tweets of the day

I’m very blessed to announce that I have committed to the University of Kentucky to play basketball! #BBN pic.twitter.com/JS3YB2OG1h — Cassidy Jo Rowe (@cassidyballer5) August 7, 2018

Being on a platform is one thing. What you do with it is a whole different story! #TheGiveBack pic.twitter.com/UjUuU35s4F — Jonny David (@JonnyDavid) August 7, 2018

This trip -- and really, our entire experience at Kentucky -- is more than just basketball. If we have an opportunity to leverage our position to help others, we do it. #BigBlueBahamas #ShoesOfHope #CountToZero pic.twitter.com/v27gwNog26 — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 7, 2018

New Beginnings https://t.co/pDfOFLz0tC — Brian Bowen II (@20tugs) August 7, 2018

Former Louisville Cardinal Brian Bowen—one of the biggest parts of the FBI/NCAA scandal—is headed to Australia.

Your quickies

T.J.'s Player Previews: David, Calipari, Payne | Kentucky Sports Radio

It's not a great year for the walk-on Kentucky players, but they should get some run in the Bahamas

GALLERY: Kentucky players at Bahamas open practice - Cats' Pause

Kentucky coach John Calipari invited fans to an open practice Tuesday in the Bahamas. UK begins its four-game exhibition schedule on Wednesday night.

CatsIllustrated.com - New Wildcat Ahmad Wagner enjoying transition back to football

With three years of major conference athletic competition under his belt, Ahmad Wagner is one of Kentucky's most experienced players as the Wildcats open fall camp.

2018 Kentucky Positional Previews: Offensive Line | Kentucky Sports Radio

Kentucky is poised for a big year up front but there are legit depth concerns.

CatsIllustrated.com - Rowland: Game-by-game predictions for UK football in 2018

When I've been asked to predict Kentucky's win total in 2018, I've usually demurred and fallen back on something vague. There's a reason for that. I could see this team winning eight or nine games and I could see them winning four or five. I'm not sure which scenario is more likely, and that's why I ultimately split the difference.

CatsIllustrated.com - Basketball Roundtable: What should we be watching during the Bahamas trip?

We're still several months from the start of the real college basketball season and the Wildcats will be trotting out a team that's just starting to play together.

UK Quarterback Prep 101: Cooking in their Kitchen and Knocking the Crap out of Them | Kentucky Sports Radio

The coaches won't let anything come easy to the quarterbacks during this competition.

