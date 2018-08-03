Quickies: The Kentucky Dream Edition

For many Kentucky kids, the dream is to play basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats. Unfortunately, in the John Calipari era, there haven’t been a ton of Kentucky high schoolers that got the attention of the elite recruiter.

But that’s different for Dontaie Allen, who’s living a Kentucky kid’s dream by earning a scholarship offer and committing to Kentucky.

“I believe Kentucky has always been in his heart,” Allen’s father, Tony Thomas, said to Kentucky Sports Radio. “It’s been that way for a while. With the amount of offers he had coming in, he wanted to keep his options open while waiting to see what Kentucky was going to do.”

Once Kentucky offered, it was pretty much over. The Falmouth native couldn’t pass up the opportunity that so many Kentucky kids want, but so few get.

Tweets of the day

I ROCK KENTUCKY BLUE pic.twitter.com/8VMwTbkwkz — Dontaie A11en (@dontaieallen11) August 2, 2018

A flaming sledgehammer is an accurate description of the way Benny Snell runs the football.

Your quickies

CatsIllustrated.com - Preseason Roundtable: What's Kentucky's best chance for a signature win?

Mark Stoops' signature win to date was that late season victory against Lamar Jackson and Louisville in 2016.

Kentucky Basketball Recruiting: Dontaie Allen committs to UK - Courier Journal

UK fans will finally have another local player to root for. Dontaie Allen has committed to Kentucky

CatsIllustrated.com - THREE-POINT ARC: Major Takeaways from UK's Open Practice

In this edition of Cats Illustrated's "Three-Point Arc," we take a closer look at some of the lasting impressions from Kentucky's open practice session as the Wildcats prepare for their Bahamas exhibition trip.

Stanford grad transfer Reid Travis arrives at Kentucky with mega hype only to get ultimatum from coach John Calipari - Cats' Pause

When Reid Travis picked Kentucky, the Wildcats shot to preseason No. 1. When he arrived in Lexington a few weeks later, Travis got an ultimatum from coach John Calipari.

UK MBB Schedules Transylvania, IUP for 2018-19 Exhibitions - University of Kentucky

Two more pieces of the puzzle have come together for the upcoming Kentucky men's basketball season. UK is slated to face Transylvania and Indiana University of Pennsylvania during its 2018-19 exhibition schedule.

Kentucky WBB Season Tickets for 2018-19 on Sale Now - University of Kentucky

The Kentucky women's basketball team will hit the hardwood in Lexington a total of 18 times during the 2018-19 season and Big Blue Nation has its chance to secure seats for every game as new season ticket purchases and renewals are available at UKathleticstix.com.

Football Players Poised to Break Through in UK Training Camp | Kentucky Sports Radio

You may not know these names now, but you'll know these Kentucky football players soon enough.

Bob Evans dumps Urban Meyer, and Ohio State football closes ranks | MLive.com

Meyer's future as football coach remains up in the air.

Steelers send Antonio Brown to Pittsburgh for injury evaluation - ESPN

Coach Mike Tomlin provided few details about Antonio Brown's injury but classified the ailment as "minor."

Anthony Barr’s hit on Aaron Rodgers would be illegal this year - Daily Norseman

New tackling rules have been instituted and quite frankly, they’re a bit confusing.

Titans lose S Jonathan Cyprien to injury, bringing in Kenny Vaccaro, maybe Eric Reid for visit - Niners Nation

We’ll see if Reid gets an opportunity.

Colin Kaepernick's name removed from 'Madden 19' song - Yahoo Sports

Kaepernick's name was scrubbed from Big Sean's verse on "Big Bank."

The Patriots signed Eric Decker. That’s a bad omen for their WR corps - SBNation.com

Will Tom Brady spin straw into gold again in 2018?