Five-star PG Josiah James cuts list, UK not included

Josiah James appeared to be someone UK was in the mix for, but that time appears to be over.

This weekend James has cut his list down to nine schools, including the Arizona Wildcats, Clemson Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, Florida State Seminoles, Kansas Jayhawks, Michigan State Spartans, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers and Virginia Cavaliers.

James is a five-star guard ranked as the No. 12 player in the class of 2019 by 247 Sports. He had interest in Kentucky, and UK kept tabs on him, but an offer was never extended and there’s no indication of James having ever taken an official visit to Kentucky.

With James’ current list, there’s a good chance he’ll cross paths with Kentucky. Duke and Michigan State are both in the team’s non-conference rotation via the Champions Classic, and of course South Carolina and Tennessee are both on the conference slate.

Duke is currently the favorite in James’ crystal ball, receiving 86 percent of the predictions. Michigan State has the rest of the predictions.

James stands 6-6, 195 pounds. With Ashton Hagans’ move to 2018, he’s the new No. 1 point guard in the 2019 class.