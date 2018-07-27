The 2012 Kentucky Wildcats are one of the greatest basketball teams of all time. They went 38-2, swept the SEC during the regular season and won the NCAA National Championship.

So it’s no small statement to say that this year’s Kentucky team will be the best Kentucky team since 2012. But NCAA.com’s Joe Boozell made that statement in a list of “64 fearless predictions.”

11. This will be Kentucky’s best team since its 2012 title squad The Wildcats are absolutely loaded up and down the roster, and finally have some experience in Reid Travis.

His analysis isn’t wrong, but that’s an awfully high expectation. It’s kind of hard to forget that one of the greatest college basketball players ever was on that team (even though he only played college basketball for one year) in Anthony Davis.

This team looks great on paper, but there’s not an Anthony Davis on this team.

Boozell made a couple other predictions in Kentucky’s favor. If you’re going to be as good as a National Championship team, you have to win the title, and Boozell thinks these Wildcats will do that.

50. John Calipari wins his second national championship Kentucky has its usual gem of a recruiting class, but pairs it with Travis and solid returning sophomores.

The national consensus is that graduate transfer Reid Travis really pushes this team over the top as an early title contender. But that’s not all—Boozell also said that the SEC could end up the best basketball conference in the country this year, thanks in part to UK.

34. The SEC will challenge the ACC as the best conference in the country The SEC has so much depth. Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Mississippi State and LSU all look formidable going into the season, and there are plenty more.

That may be the boldest statement of them all.

Finally, Boozell thinks PJ Washington will actually average more points than Travis, who scored nearly 20 points per game at Stanford.

61. PJ Washington averages more points per game than Travis Travis is the more established college player, but Washington has more raw ability and dominated in stretches at the end of last season.

Kentucky continues to garner extremely high expectations, but it’s not exactly unwarranted for this team. The National Championship predictions will continue to be thrown UK’s way.

You can read the rest of Boozell’s predictions here.