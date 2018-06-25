The Kentucky Wildcats are on a recruiting hot streak as of late.

Their latest pledge came from running back Travis Tisdale, who announced his decision Monday on Twitter:

Tisdale, who hails from Lowndes High School in Valdosta (GA), holds offers from the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ole Miss Rebels and West Virginia Mountaineers among others. He’s reportedly ran a 4.45 40-yard dash and a 4.25 shuttle run.

Tisdale’s highest ranking is as a four-star recruit at ESPN, who has him at 256th overall and the 16th-best running back in 2019. He becomes one of UK’s highest-ranked pledges in the Class of 2019.

Needless to say, this was a monster get for Mark Stoops and his staff.

Check out some highlights of the newest Wildcat in action:

