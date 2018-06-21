It looks like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander does not want to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst, SGA is doing his best to avoid landing in Cleveland when the 2018 NBA Draft kicks off.

“I know Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting up draft boards but from what I can tell, it doesn’t seem like he wants to play for the Cavs,” said Windhorst. “He patently refused to work out for them, in fact made a point to tell them he didn’t want to be there.”

This is an odd development for a guy who was widely projected to be selected in the top 10 with Cleveland being a logical landing spot. They have a major need at point guard, and SGA will likely be the best one available there, not to mention he’ll arguably be the best player available of any position.

However, the Cavs are likely losing LeBron James in free agency this offseason, and their franchise has a long history of futility without James.Perhaps SGA isn't confident that cleveland will be a good place for him to develop and become the best version of himself while also being a respectable team that contends for the playoffs.

Whatever the case may be, let’s just hope this doesn’t come back to bite SGA. It does sound like the lowest he’ll go is 11th to the Charlotte Hornets, where he could team up with former Kentucky Wildcats Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Malik Monk.

UK fans would love to see that happen.