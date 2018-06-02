Will John Calipari add another five star guard to the 2019 recruiting class?

Jalen Lecque was thought to be trending elsewhere, but the momentum is beginning to shift. Kentucky has taken the lead with 50% of his Crystal Ball picks, so the buzz is certainly building.

And according to 247 Sports reporter Leader Johnson, Kentucky is making a push for Lecque.

2019 5-star CG Jalen Lecque is thinking of reclassifying and Kentucky is on his heels. 2019 5-star C Aidan Igiehon is also getting recruited hard by Kentucky these two names are names to watch for Kentucky fans. — Leader Johnson (@WriterLeader247) May 30, 2018

Elsewhere, Lecque told the Lexington Herald-Leader that he’s “90 percent sure” he’ll remain in the Class of 2019. Lecque actually talked about the interest from Kentucky and head coach John Calipari.

“He (Calipari) likes my fast-paced game. How I’m athletic,” Lecque said. “I can shoot the mid-range really well. I could shoot the three better at a consistent rate. He said I can get it better if I go there. He said he just likes how my game is on offense and defense.”

Lecque is a 2019 recruit ranked #11 nationally by 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is listed as the #2 combo guard behind only Cole Anthony, and ahead of Kentucky commit Tyrese Maxey.

He is 6’4, 175 pounds and is already drawing comparisons to John Wall and Russell Westbrook for his freakish athletic ability.

But Lecque has been making the transition to a full-time point guard this spring after previously being a combo guard. That’s a big reason why he may stay in 2019, giving him more time to embrace the position before he’s on a college campus.

Lecque is a New York native and also was recently compared to Hamidou Diallo in an article by Corey Evans, who nicknamed him the “Human Pogo Stick”.

However, there has also been a lot of buzz about a potential reclassification from Lecque. That would really hurt the Wildcats’ chances as the roster for next season is already stacked and is very guard heavy.

But if he stays in 2019, then John Calipari would be looking to add to an already loaded class that features #9 ranked Ashton Hagans (likely reclassifying to 2018), #13 Tyrese Maxey, and #36 DJ Jeffries according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Cal has been on a hot streak recently, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him reel in another five star guard. Come on down, young fella.

