NBA Mock Draft 2018: ESPN projection for all 60 picks

The NBA Draft Combine is this week, so what better time than now for a new mock draft.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony just released his new mock draft, which still has two Kentucky Wildcats going in the first round and another in the second.

However, Givony does not have PJ Washington, Jarred Vanderbilt or Wenyen Gabriel listed in this projection. All three are still testing the waters, but if this mock is any indicator, none of them are in good standing with the NBA heading into the combine this week.

Givony is the best in the business at gauging where various prospects will go in the draft, so if he has all three going undrafted, then it’s a pretty good sign the NBA doesn’t think too highly of these Cats.

However, it only takes one team to like you, and all three Cats will look to convince teams they’re worthy of draft picks while going through the combine and pre-draft workouts.

Givony projects Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 12th to the Los Angeles Clippers, while Kevin Knox falls under this projection just outside the lottery to 15th to the Washington Wizards, where he would theoretically team up with John Wall.

Outside of the first round, Givony predicts Hamidou Diallo to go just outside the first round at 40th to the Brooklyn Nets.

In a separate piece, Givony did in-depth scouting reports on Diallo and Knox, which you can read here.

Here’s a look at what the top 15 of this new mock draft looks like:

1. Phoenix Suns - Deandre Ayton

2. Memphis Grizzlies - Luka Doncic

3. Dallas Mavericks - Marvin Bagley III

4. Atlanta Hawks - Jaren Jackson Jr.

5. Orlando Magic - Mohamed Bamba

6. Chicago Bulls - Wendell Carter Jr.

7. Sacramento Kings - Michael Porter Jr.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets) - Trae Young

9. New York Knicks - Collin Sexton

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Lakers) - Mikal Bridges

11. Charlotte Hornets - Miles Bridges

12. LA Clippers (via Pistons) - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

13. LA Clippers - Lonnie Walker IV

14. Denver Nuggets - Robert Williams

15. Washington Wizards - Kevin Knox