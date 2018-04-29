The 2018 NFL Draft came and went this weekend and we didn’t see a single player get drafted from the Kentucky Wildcats.

This is the second consecutive year for Mark Stoops and Co. to not have anyone drafted. While there was NFL talent on the field for Kentucky this year, we saw each one of them come back to compete again next year.

With that being said, there have been three players who have scored a contract with teams as an undrafted free agent.

Thus far, Matt Elam (Baltimore Ravens), Kendall Randolph (Philadelphia Eagles), Kyle Meadows (Green Bay Packers), Kayaune Ross (Indianapolis Colts), Charles Walker (Detroit Lions), Courtney Love (Cleveland Browns), Austin MacGinnis (Chicago Bears), and Garret Johnson (Chicago Bears) have all scored at least a rookie camp tryout.

Randolph was a solid defensive back for UK ever since he stepped onto campus. He played cornerback and safety, though it’s more likely he tries to stick at corner with an NFL team.

Elam spent most of his UK career as a backup nose tackle. He has great size at 6-7 and 360 pounds, but he’s got a ways to go before he’s capable of making even a practice squad in the pros.

Ross was also a career backup that did make a big impact in several games, including four grabs for 77 yards in a 40-34 win over Missouri. He also caught three balls for 67 yards in the Music City Bowl loss to Northwestern.

Meadows spent most of his career at right tackle, though he played at other spots briefly. He’ll try to earn a training camp deal with the Packers.

Walker was an inspirational story, as he originally joined UK’ as a walk-on but played immediately and was awarded a scholarship in 2016. He caught 15 passes last season for 180 yards.

Courtney Love was second on the team in tackles this year with 92 and tied the team lead for fumble recoveries with two. Love is known for both his play on the field and his character off, winning the 2017 Wuerffel Trophy that honors college football’s top community servant. He’ll be getting a tryout in Cleveland.

Austin MacGinnis has given the BBN some wonderful memories over the years with some big time field goals. He broke the school record for most field goals in a year with 22 this season. He also holds the school record for field goals made in a career with 72. Austin may go down as the most clutch kicker in Kentucky Football history.

Garret Johnson was one of the most reliable receivers we’ve seen pass through Kentucky Football. He ended his career at UK with the fourth most receiving yards in school history at 2,089, along with finishing fifth in overall receptions at 155.

Each of these guys deserve a shot in the NFL, and fortunately, they’re getting one. Another notable undrafted free-agent signee is former Kentucky wideout Jeff Badet (Minnesota Vikings).

Congratulations to each of these guys as they pursue their dreams. We’re rooting for you!