Three Kentucky Wildcats have already announced their plans to hire an agent and pursue a professional career in basketball.

In doing so, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Knox, and Hamidou Diallo are now added to the list of former Wildcats to leave after playing for one year.

PJ Washington will hope for an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine to get some feedback about his stock so he can make a more informed decision about his future.

But what about the other guys on the roster? Nick Richards has announced that he’s staying. It is assumed that Jemarl Baker isn’t going anywhere. Sacha Killeya-Jones is transferring.

That really only leaves Wenyen Gabriel and Jarred Vanderbilt remaining to announce their decisions (no offense, Brad).

Many speculate that, despite having little to no chance in the NBA right now that Gabriel may leave to make some money for his family internationally. If he leaves, he would make a run at the NBA and then pursue other options if necessary.

It would be hard to blame him, but it would be nice to get him back for some veteran leadership.

Jarred Vanderbilt’s injury history creates quite a conundrum. If he would to return and play a healthy, productive season for Kentucky, his athleticism would make him a potential lottery pick in a shallow 2019 draft pool. However, another injury in college could put his professional career in question all-together.

The deadline for submitting one’s name for the NBA draft is this Sunday (April 22nd) at midnight. Players then have until May 30th to withdraw and maintain college eligibility.

So what do you think? Who stays and who goes?