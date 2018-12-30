Manny Diaz is Miami’s new coach

So much for that,

Kentucky won’t have to worry about Miami pursuing Mark Stoops, as the Hurricanes have reportedly named Manny Diaz their next head coach, according to The Athletic reporter Bruce Feldman.

Diaz was actually hired to become Temple’s next head coach back on Dec. 13, and he even helped the Owls sign 17 players in their 2019 recruiting class. As if you needed another example of how messy college football and recruiting can be.

Regardless, this is great news for Kentucky, who now probably won’t have to worry about anyone making a serious run at Stoops, at least in this coaching cycle. There’s always a chance that an NFL team poaches some prominent coaches that lead to more big openings, but for the time being, the SEC Coach of the Year isn’t going anywhere.

This also means Kentucky won’t have to deal with the distraction of Miami-Stoops rumors going into their matchup with Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.