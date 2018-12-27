Quickies: Xavier Peters Edition

Kentucky appears to be in the running for a big-time transfer in Florida State defensive end Xavier Peters.

As much success as the Wildcats had defensively this season — not to mention the rise of Josh Allen — Kentucky should be an attractive program for defensive prospects who opt to transfer to a school that could develop them better.

Breaking down a potential Xavier Peters transfer for Kentucky | Kentucky Sports Radio

Could Kentucky football be receiving a massive transfer?

Coaches have seen UK’s future rushing attack and promise it’s fast, powerful and dynamic | Lexington Herald Leader

Kentucky coaches have seen the future of the Wildcats’ run game and promise it’s fast, powerful and dynamic. “Kavosiey and Chris, those two dudes right there, those are two powerful running backs,” junior linebacker Kash Daniel said when asked about players who presented the defense trouble in practices this season.

Kentucky-Louisville preview | NCAA.com

The Wildcats lead the series, which dates back to 1913, at 35-16, including an 8-2 mark under John Calipari.

WATCH || Young UK fan finds out he’s going to the Citrus Bowl - 247

Everyone remembers that one gift they received as a kid that stands out above all others and for Brody Schaffer, that present came in the form of tickets to the Citrus Bowl.

Kentucky basketball: Coach Kenny Payne uses Louisville roots - LCJ

Kentucky associate head coach Kenny Payne won a national title in college with UK's biggest rival - and his time at Louisville helped him develop. “Louisville is a great university. It’s my university where I went to school, and I wish them well. The state needs Louisville to be good.”

Wildcats still likely favorite against Louisville bgdailynews.com

“I’ll take the Wildcats based on their bigs. I think Reid Travis and PJ Washington will present some serious matchup issues for the Cardinals. UofL did beat a Michigan State team with a strong inside game, but missed free throws hurt the Spartans and that’s been a strength for Kentucky thus far,” said Tom Leach, play-by-play voice of the UK Radio Network.

Chris Mack has Louisville ahead of schedule | Lexington Herald Leader

Chris Mack has Louisville basketball winning in his first season as head coach. The former Xavier coach has also recruited well for 2019-20. Many believed U of L would struggle after running into trouble with the NCAA.

It's OK to admit you feared worst when Kentucky faced Carolina - 247

Go ahead, admit it. You tuned into Saturday’s Kentucky vs. North Carolina game fearful another embarrassing rout might be about to unfold.

Photos: Kentucky-Louisville basketball through the years - LCJ

35 years after the Dream Game, the Kentucky vs Louisville basketball rivalry is still going strong, even if the Wildcats have had a strong grip on it as of late.

