John Calipari shares a great message with the Big Blue Nation

Cal even shared the message he sent his team after their big win over UNC.

By Jason Marcum
UK Athletics

Saturday was the feel-good win this program desperately needed.

Going into the day, Kentucky was 8-2 with no real resume win, and the young Wildcats were also 0-2 away from Rupp Arena. Facing a top-10 North Carolina team, there wasn’t a lot of belief that Kentucky was capable of winning a game like this, at least at this stage of the regular season.

Well, the Kentucky team we saw Saturday not only looked like a legitimate Final Four contender, but it even showed flashes of the dominant team we saw four times in the Bahamas.

After a day to digest the win, John Calipari sent a long message to the Big Blue Nation that everyone should read:

As bleak as things have looked over the last month going back to the Duke game, Kentucky has come a long way since then, especially on the defensive end. The Wildcats have held their last six opponents to an average of 66.3 points per game in regulation.

As bad as the Duke loss was, they’re going to be the No. 1 team in the new polls and still a sizable favorite to win it all this year.

Seton Hall continues to show they’re legit after winning on the road against a Maryland team that was on the cusp of top-25 status.

All things considered, 9-2 is a good record to have going into the matchup with Louisville.

It’s also becoming clear this team is still bought in to becoming the best version of itself. It may take a little longer than expected, but Saturday was a great indicator that the Wildcats will eventually get there.

