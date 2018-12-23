Sunday Quickies: Breakthrough Win Edition

It’s felt like this Kentucky Basketball team just hasn’t been able to gain any momentum since that opening night loss.

But it feels like that changed after yesterday’s big win over North Carolina.

Kentucky needed a breakthrough win in the worst way, as they’ve beaten lesser talented teams and lost a game they were favored in with Seton Hall. Yesterday represented the first big test since then and Kentucky passed with flying colors to defeat a top 10 Tarheels squad on a neutral court.

We were able to see Reid Travis show his dominance in the paint. We saw PJ Washington look like the sophomore version of PJ we came into the season expecting. We saw Keldon Johnson show the type of player he can be in the second half that has him projected to go in the lottery. We also saw the menace that Ashton Hagans can be on the defensive side of the ball.

Kentucky got their breakthrough win and it feels like this team has some momentum now, with the Louisville game next weekend before SEC play starts. There will certainly be more bumps in the road for a team comprised of mostly freshmen and sophomores, but yesterday’s big time win has the potential to be a point that we look to later in the season as a pivotal moment, and boy, does it feel good to come out on top.

Tweets of the Day

Feels good. Feels really good. pic.twitter.com/qErylN2641 — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 23, 2018

Happy locker room videos are the best.

Ashton Hagans has established himself at point guard. PJ Washington, Keldon Johnson and Reid Travis are all capable of getting 20 points on any given night. I'll tell you this: When Tyler Herro starts consistently knocking down his threes, this Kentucky team will be LETHAL — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 23, 2018

A good summary by Aaron Torres.

