Saturday Quickies: UNC Gameday Edition

It’s been a week since we’ve seen Kentucky take to the hardwood, but that ends today as Kentucky takes the floor against the North Carolina Tarheels, looking for their first significant victory of the season.

Kentucky will look to build off of a strong showing last week in their matchup with Utah, except this time the Wildcats leave the friendly confines of Rupp Arena to travel to Chicago to take on the Tar Heels, who are coming off of a dominant showing against a top 5 Gonzaga team.

If Kentucky can pick up a victory, it will give them some much-needed momentum going into the rivalry game against Louisville and then into the conference slate in a year in which the SEC looks to be solid throughout.

A loss will mean another missed opportunity to pick up a marquee victory when it comes to seeding purposes in the NCAA Tournament, but also could further damage the psyche of this team moving into a difficult stretch of the season.

Tweet of the Day

The next chapter in this battle of blue bloods comes up on Saturday.#UKvsUNC pic.twitter.com/bkm9xmur0b — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 22, 2018

If that doesn’t get you hyped up, check your pulse.

