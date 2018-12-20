Thursday Quickies: Cats Give Back Edition

Each year, John Calipari finds a way to get his team involved with finding ways to give back to the community.

Yesterday, the Wildcats did just that by serving Christmas dinner to families and interacting with children. Keldon Johnson even dressed up as Santa Claus.

Take a look:

Keldon Clause is in the building. pic.twitter.com/sXkvDCUlaK — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 19, 2018

The guys even sung a song or two.

Don’t quit your day job, fellas. But we appreciate the effort and for putting a smile on some special families’ faces this evening. pic.twitter.com/trnhlRKkC1 — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 19, 2018

Don’t quit your day job, fellas. But we appreciate the effort and for putting a smile on some special families’ faces this evening. pic.twitter.com/trnhlRKkC1 — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 19, 2018

Santa Clause is coming to town - the remix pic.twitter.com/Eb8YdZtAvz — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 19, 2018

Overall, a really cool experience to see these guys in a different environment than we normally see them, showing us all that despite their high profile, they’re still college students having fun and giving back.

It was a really special day for us yesterday. We had the opportunity to serve Christmas dinner, give out gifts and make life a little bit easier this time of the year for some special families. We are truly blessed to be in the position we're in. pic.twitter.com/QtqasnGeQA — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 20, 2018

(Other) Tweets of the Day

No one “ recruits and develops” better than this coaching staff at Kentucky. I should know. Welcome to the #BBN to all of our signees today. — Joshua Allen (@JoshAllen41_) December 19, 2018

Strong words from Josh Allen.

.@elicox59 told his buddies in middle school that someday he would play for his dream school, Kentucky. Today the @WJHSColts star signed the papers making it official. pic.twitter.com/2qQF2rTCB8 — Charlie Walter (@CharlieWalterTV) December 19, 2018

Always a little extra special to see a player from Kentucky live out his dream.

Quickies

How Kentucky convinced players to sign in the 2019 recruiting class - Kentucky Sports Radio

Traditional powers like Ohio State came after a few guys, but Kentucky hung on to a few of their top guys.

Kentucky sought speed, playmakers, and defense - Herald Leader

Kentucky was able to sign players that check the boxes.

Stoops fully supports trend of early enrollees - Cats Pause

Ten of the 21 signees are expected to enroll early.

How much has winning changed UK’s recruiting pitch - Cats Pause

Winning allows Kentucky to sell more than just hope.

Kentucky looking to break through with 10-win season - Kentucky Sports Radio

The players and coaches know how significant picking up a 10th win is.

2018-19 Kentucky Wildcats share traits with 2012, 2014 teams - Herald Leader

Calipari said he can see some similarities between this team and 2012.

CFB early signing period winners - ESPN

Alabama is an obvious winner to no surprise.

Would Nick Saban consider Packers job? - Yahoo

It’s hard to see Saban leaving for another shot at the NFL but crazier things have happened.

Anthony Davis flattered by LeBron comments, but focused on Pelicans - ESPN

LeBron likes the idea of playing with AD, but Davis said he is focused on being in New Orleans

Giannis jokingly recruits AD to Bucks - Bleacher Report

Everybody wants to bring Davis on to their team.

Inside the mind of Mike Leach - Bleacher Report

An odd but fascinating place to be.

The case for rethinking the NFL Playoff Format - The Ringer

The Chiefs-Chargers situation is bringing the debate to the forefront

Is there blood in the water with the New England Patriots? - Yahoo

A former player thinks so.