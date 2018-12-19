Social media reactions to Kentucky’s National Signing Day

One of the more hectic times of the year in football recruiting has finally come and gone. The fall signing day is always an important day for football programs because this is where the majority of their signees will come, and the Kentucky Wildcats are no different. with 22 commits so far in the class, 20 of the 22 have signed the dotted line and officially become a Wildcat.

Stoops, Marrow, and co. brought in one of the more impressive classes so far in Stoops’ tenure at Kentucky. Depending on which service you go by, the Wildcats brought in four 4-star prospects and two of them will be on campus early in the spring semester. The Wildcats’ class currently ranks No. 31 by 247 Sports and No. 32 by ESPN.

Let’s check out all the reactions from the Wildcats’ signing day:

Good morning BBN lets go time to lock down the future. I want to thank all the parents today for believing in the @universityofky — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) December 19, 2018

Congratulations bro proud of you ❤️ time to eat now @iam_maniiii — Devonta Lee (@DevontaleeLee) December 19, 2018

On Moses Douglas, Mark Stoops said he was recruited by pretty much everyone in the Power Five conferences. “He’s a guy we should not take for granted because he was so solid." — Jen Smith (@jenheraldleader) December 19, 2018

No. 7 prospect in Ohio

☝️First-team All-Ohio in Division 1

His father, Maurice, played defensive back at UK in 1984-85 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 19, 2018

#BBN, get on your feet! Another local stud that loves to get after the QB. Special things ahead...Welcome to the family, @jjtimeee! Let’s Hunt!!! #OLBU — Brad White (@CoachWhiteFB) December 19, 2018

Dreams becoming a reality #BBN — Nik Scalzo (@NikScalzo) December 19, 2018

Vince Marrow today on recruiting in Louisville…

"It was just getting these guys here to come play in the best conference in the country and come play with the best school in the state. It wasn’t a hard sell.”

You can decide if the last part was a roast of Louisville. — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) December 20, 2018

3-star cornerback Taj Dodson made a surprise signing to the Wildcats.

Congrats to Travis Tisdale @Tisdale_6 from the entire Viking Family as he signs his NLI with @UKFootball https://t.co/JDGQIP4eo2 for more pictures from his signing ceremony. Go Vikings!! #ONELOWNDES pic.twitter.com/NFr85OWRb4 — Lowndes Football (@LHSvikingsFB) December 19, 2018

Mark Stoops said he was up until around 10:30 last night texting with Cavon Butler — Curtis Burch (@curtisburch) December 19, 2018

Can’t wait to start this new chapter in life. #BBN https://t.co/DUKF8FAxqW — Taetae (@FyflgTaeTae) December 19, 2018

Marrow compared Tae Tae Crumes to Jeff Badet and Travis Tisdale to Boom Williams. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) December 19, 2018

Kentucky's Early Signing Day for the class of 2019 is going well. All but 2 have signed already. Check out our UK Signing Day Tracker. https://t.co/H6tk4LqTlL #BBN pic.twitter.com/94yfHcCRtE — kentucky14powers (@kentucky14power) December 19, 2018

“When we went down and beat Florida, it changed everything for us in recruiting” — Vince Marrow — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 19, 2018

Stoops a "very good amount of very good football players" in Kentucky today and thanked @vincemarrow for building strong relationship with signee. "Big Dog certainly had a big hand in landing some of these guys." — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) December 19, 2018

Vince Marrow talking about dogs, dudes, goons and pipsqueaks in his final answer here today. You want dogs, dudes and goons in the SEC, apparently. No pipsqueaks, according to him. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) December 19, 2018

"That’s what we grew up in. These kids came here because our message was come play in the best conference in the country. We have a Big 10 mentality on our team, so it’s going to be interesting," Vince Marrow on Ohio kids getting to face Penn State in bowl — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) December 19, 2018

Mark Stoops and his staff have done an excellent job recruiting but it’s the development that has taken the program to the next level. https://t.co/Cd5ABYzsxP — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) December 19, 2018

Reading between the lines of Mark Stoops' comments, sounds like JaVonte Richardson and Elijah James might not be signing today. He mentioned a DB as the last spot they were pursuing for this afternoon. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_CJ) December 19, 2018

Vince Marrow on KSR: "Just tell the #BBN to stay tuned. We've got some very interesting things happening very soon." — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) December 19, 2018