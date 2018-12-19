 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Social media reactions to Kentucky’s National Signing Day

All the sights and sounds from the fall signing day .

By Ianteasley
One of the more hectic times of the year in football recruiting has finally come and gone. The fall signing day is always an important day for football programs because this is where the majority of their signees will come, and the Kentucky Wildcats are no different. with 22 commits so far in the class, 20 of the 22 have signed the dotted line and officially become a Wildcat.

Stoops, Marrow, and co. brought in one of the more impressive classes so far in Stoops’ tenure at Kentucky. Depending on which service you go by, the Wildcats brought in four 4-star prospects and two of them will be on campus early in the spring semester. The Wildcats’ class currently ranks No. 31 by 247 Sports and No. 32 by ESPN.

Let’s check out all the reactions from the Wildcats’ signing day:

3-star cornerback Taj Dodson made a surprise signing to the Wildcats.

