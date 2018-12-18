 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Kentucky sells out ticket allotment for Citrus Bowl

Big Blue Nation is ready to invade Orlando.

By Aaron Gershon
Jason Marcum - Sea of Blue

The Big Blue nation has come through yet again, as today, Kentucky has sold out their 9,000-ticket allotment for their Citrus Bowl matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Kentucky has now sold out their ticket allotment for their bowl games in each of the last three seasons with the Taxslayer Bowl against Georgia Tech in 2016 and the Music City Bowl against Northwestern a year ago.

For the first time of the three years, Kentucky will look to provide fans who make the trip a victory to celebrate.

For Kentucky fans, there’s a lot of reason to make the trip.

One is the location, as who wouldn’t want to spend new year’s in the Orlando sun, go to Disney and watch New Year’s Eve fireworks and watch the Cats without the cold?

The second is it will be the last time some of the school’s most celebrated players ever wear the Kentucky uniform.

Josh Allen, Benny Snell, C.J. Conrad, Bunchy Stallings and Mike Edwards, just to name a few, will play in their final collegiate games, and the game provides fans one last chance to watch them play for their Wildcats.

If you are still looking for tickets, visit UKathletics.com/bowl or CitrusBowlOrlando.com.

