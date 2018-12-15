Jemarl Baker makes a splash in limited action

Jemarl Baker checked into just his second game in a Kentucky Wildcats uniform late against Utah on Saturday. He did not hesitate to leave his mark, hitting back to back three-pointers to close the game out with six quick points.

Jemarl Baker with his first basket in a Kentucky uniform. pic.twitter.com/IaU8iY85yt — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) December 15, 2018

In his post game interview, Coach John Calipari admitted that he should have put Baker in early, but he apparently “forgot” about him on the bench. While I don’t love that look from Coach Cal, I can almost guarantee that he will not forget about the sharp shooter again.

Baker has only logged three minutes as a Kentucky Wildcat, and he is currently averaging two points per minute. He has also NEVER missed a shot in a Kentucky uniform. Yes, I realize the sample is kind of small.

Back to back triples for Jemarl Baker to start his UK career. pic.twitter.com/1geoJbIxZz — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) December 15, 2018

It has to feel good for Baker to finally produce, and it probably feels even better given that it was his first action in Rupp Arena.

In the Wildcats’ first game without Quade Green, who plans to transfer from Kentucky, guards Tyler Herro, Immanuel Quickley, and Ashton Hagans logged 31, 23, and 22 minutes, respectively. That is well above the season average for both Herro and Hagans. Does Baker’s now somewhat-proven shooting ability mean he could take some of those extra minutes?

Hear me out: what if Jemarl Baker is so good that Quade Green knew he would be buried further on the bench? #BBN — Jamie Boggs (@jamiewboggs) December 14, 2018

If he is able to make 3-4 of those per game and play adequate defense, that is likely an upgrade from what they were getting from Quade Green.

Baker may get his next shot to prove himself on Saturday against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chicago.