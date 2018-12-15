 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Social media reactions to Kentucky’s bounceback win over Utah

Kentucky gets a much-needed win over Utah with UNC on deck.

By Ianteasley
follow me on twitter @ianteasley
The Kentucky Wildcats got a bounce back win tonight handling the Utah Utes at Rupp, in their first game without Quade Green. Kentucky played a good defensive game that was much needed after going through troubles the past few weeks, especially after the Seton Hall game.

Keldon Johnson took the reigns as the Wildcats’ best, and most important player, finishing with 24 points on 6/7 shooting from 3. Tyler Herro also seemed to break his cold spell as he added 17 points and was getting the passing lanes all night long.

And in the feel good story of the season so far, Jemarl Baker drills two threes in the final minute for his first points of his career after battling a knee injury.

The key for a great Kentucky team seems to be if they can hit three point shots or not (go figure.) Kentucky made 10/19 three point shots paired alongside a good defensive performance and they looked good. With a tough task next weekend against North Carolina, is this team finally starting to turn some sort of corner?

Here’s what social media had to say about the Wildcats’ bounce back win:

