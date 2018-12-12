Wednesday Quickies: Bowl Game Excitement Edition

We haven’t had the opportunity to see Kentucky Football play for a few weeks now, but that seems to have done little to curb the enthusiasm of the fan base as Kentucky prepares to take on Penn State in Orlando in the Citrus Bowl in just a little more than two weeks.

A report came out yesterday afternoon that stated Kentucky had just 200 public tickets remaining from their allotment of 9,000, so a strong showing by the Big Blue Nation can be expected in Orlando on New Year’s Day.

That’s great news to hear, because there is no doubt that this team deserves it and it’ll be the last chance to see players like Josh Allen, Mike Edwards, CJ Conrad, Jordan Jones, and probably Benny Snell in a Kentucky uniform.

And it’s certainly not every year that Kentucky finds itself playing in a bowl game on New Year’s Day. It would be great if Mark Stoops could turn this into an every year thing, but for right now, this is an opportunity that doesn’t come around frequently, and fans should savor the moment.

If you’re interested in going, the last of UK’s ticket allotment can be purchased at ukathletics.com/bowl.

Tweets of the Day

Pendleton County senior and University of Kentucky basketball signee Dontaie Allen had 45 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Augusta on Monday. He’s now averaging 42 points and 15.4 rebounds per game as the Wildcats are off to a 5-2 start. pic.twitter.com/TchRrB1mKc — Jared MacDonald (@JMacDonaldSport) December 11, 2018

Dontaie Allen is continuing to light up basketball courts across the commonwealth.

4-star ATH Jammie Robinson about to play for a state title and he is wearing #Kentucky gloves. He takes his official visit to Lexington this weekend. pic.twitter.com/nSsnmktOHL — Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 12, 2018

Come on down.

Quickies

What bowl game gifts will UK Football players receive? - Herald Leader

A $400 Best Buy gift card isn’t too shabby.

Former Kentucky commitment now on the transfer market - Kentucky Sports Radio

Meechi Harris flipped from Kentucky to Cincinnati just before Signing Day last year.

Three reasons J.J. Weaver will stick with Kentucky - Kentucky Sports Radio

Football recruiting is unpredictable but there are some good indicators the Wildcats will hang on to Weaver.

Penn State QB has respect for Kentucky and Benny Snell - Cats Pause

No bulletin board material from Trace McSorley

Could Kentucky really have 12 players drafted this spring? - Courier Journal

It’s a stretch, to say the least, but Kentucky does have several intriguing prospects

Did the Bahamas trip hurt more than it helped? - Herald Leader

It certainly gave fans very high expectations for this team.

New Bracketology has Kentucky as 6 seed - ESPN

Matchups with Creighton and potentially Wisconsin in Des Moines?

Comparing Kentucky to other potential contenders - Kentucky Sports Radio

Kentucky’s lack of three-pointers made is an alarming statistic.

Kentucky at +1700 to win national championship - OddsShark

Those are the seventh-best odds.

WDRB apologizes for switching off Kentucky game - WDRB

I can’t imagine the phone lines at the station when the switch occurred.

Ranking the 15 best games of the college football season - ESPN

#1 isn’t too much of a surprise.

Ranking the Miami miracle among great NFL finishes - Yahoo

Bonus points because the Patriots lost.

Trade ideas for desperate NBA teams - Bleacher Report

John Wall to Miami?

Anthony Davis not biting on Boston questions - Yahoo

It’s one of the worst-kept secrets that the Celtics have had their eye on AD for a while.

Who will land Bryce Harper? - ESPN

The Phillies and Dodgers seem like early favorites, but there are no clear indications as of yet.

The 45 favorite sports moments of 2018 - The Ringer

A lot of great moments in 2018.