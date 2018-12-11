Tuesday Quickies: Making Tweaks Edition

Stop if you’ve heard this before.

John Calipari is making tweaks for this Kentucky team as they struggle to find their identity on the offensive end of the floor.

“I made a couple tweaks in a couple of the ways we were playing offensively that I think will help us,” Calipari said on Monday. “And I talked them through it, said “This is what we are going to do, I want to try some of this.” So this whole season is going to be that way, my guess, including who we play.”

Kentucky’s offense looked completely out of sorts at times against Seton Hall, and the Wildcats continue to struggle to maintain any kind of consistency while struggling with outside shooting.

But Calipari said he has implemented a couple tweaks that he believes will help get the offense rolling. Calipari gave the word “tweak” some prominence during the 2013-2014 season as Kentucky made a run to the NCAA Championship game, but he’s also used it since when the team has struggled.

So what could be the tweaks? I guess we will have to wait and see.

Tweets of the Day

Today marks the first time since the week of Nov. 11, 2007, that Kentucky football (16th) is ranked higher than basketball (19th). Rich Brooks' football team was No. 22 that week (fell out the next) and Billy G's basketball team was unranked after losing to Gardner-Webb. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 10, 2018

Oof. Good for football, not so good for basketball.

Should be a solid recruiting pitch for Stoops and Co.

Quickies

Why it’s perfectly understandable to be frustrated as a Kentucky fan - Kentucky Sports Radio

Many fans are frustrated after Saturday’s disappointing showing.

Multiple experts not placing Kentucky in the top 25 - Herald Leader

It’s hard to blame them right now though.

Kentucky offense now needing attention instead of defense - Herald Leader

Defense has been the early issue but it may be time to focus attention on the offense.

Is Rhyne Howard an early frontrunner for Freshman of the Year? - Courier Journal

Her play in her first season of college basketball has been really good so far.

Five UK football players to watch in Bowl practices - Courier Journal

Kentucky needs to see some young players step up at running back, pass rusher, and in the secondary.

Mark Few doesn’t understand the hold up on NCAA Basketball investigations - Yahoo

We don’t get the reason for delay either Mark.

Kansas State hiring Klieman for head coaching job - ESPN

Neal Brown was considered one of the top candidates for the job, but it seems as if he may stay at Troy.

Examining the NFL Playoff picture - ESPN

Several division crowns, home-field advantages, and playoff spots on the table.

Josh Johnson played Madden to learn his teammates names - Yahoo

Quite a QB situation going on in Washington.

DeMarcus Cousins assigned to Warriors G-League team - Kentucky Sports Radio

Looks like Boogie could be making his way back to the court soon.

Rockets are reportedly interested in J.R. Smith - Bleacher Report

Well that would certainly shake things up.

Steph Curry doesn’t believe the moon landing was real - Yahoo

Well, at least that isn’t the most “out there” theory.

Cashman says Harper doesn’t fit with the Yankees - Bleacher Report

He says it isn’t realistic to play Harper at first base.