How to get tickets for the Citrus Bowl

Six seasons ago, the Kentucky Wildcats football team went 2-10. Two years ago, getting a bowl berth was met with huge celebration. On the first day of 2019, though, the Cats are playing in the biggest bowl in decades.

The VRPO Citrus Bowl will take place on January 1st, 2019 in Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium. Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats will take on James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions. Tickets are currently available through a variety of outlets.

To ensure that you sit with other Kentucky fans, you should consider purchasing your tickets directly from the university. Team-issued seats are on sale through the University of Kentucky at UKFootballTix.com. Tickets are available in three separate sections for $86 each.

A larger variety of tickets, some at lower prices, is available through Ticketmaster and will likely go quickly. At the time of this writing, tickets were available for as low as $50, which is cheaper than most games at Kroger Field.

If you want to test the secondary market, tickets are currently available through Guy on the Corner Tickets, StubHub, or Vivid Seats. There is a large selection of seats on each site at affordable prices.

The Citrus Bowl takes place on a holiday, there is no basketball game, and Orlando is beautiful. While Big Blue Nation always travels well, you do not want to miss the opportunity to go to Florida and support this special team.

Get your tickets while they are still available (and affordable)!