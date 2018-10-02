Big-time bowl projections coming in for Kentucky

The national media is finally starting to catch on to the legitimacy of Kentucky’s football team this year.

Kentucky secured yet another notable win on Saturday with their 24-10 defeat of South Carolina. The Wildcats then climbed up to No. 13 on the latest AP poll this week. With their 5-0 start, they have a real shot of landing in a prime bowl slot.

There is some variance in the bowl projections for where each outlet believes Kentucky will end up, but the consensus appears to be a New Year’s Six Bowl appearance.

Bowl Projections By Website:

Outback Bowl, January 1st: 247 Sports, CollegeFootballNews.com, Orlando Sentinel, ESPN

- Projected Opponent: Michigan State Spartans, Iowa Hawkeyes, Wisconsin Badgers, Indiana Hoosiers

Citrus Bowl, December 31st: SB Nation

- Projected Opponent: Wisconsin Badgers

Gator Bowl, December 31st: CBS Sports

- Projected Opponent: Michigan Wolverines

While Kentucky’s record shows they can compete with anyone in the SEC, playing on the road at A&M is always one of the toughest places to play in the country.

The oddsmakers in Vegas opened Texas A&M as a 6.5-point favorite against Kentucky this week. I’m sure the Cats are totally fine with being considered the underdog once again. Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina were all favored against Kentucky as well.

Even with a loss to A&M, though, winning the SEC East would still be a possibility. Besides A&M and Georgia, Kentucky should be favored against every other opponent. Their game against Georgia will be played in front of another sold out crowd at Kroger Field. They’ll be in the best situation possible to try and pull off the upset.

So, for my personal bowl projection, I don’t see any reason to low-ball this team’s talent. Mark Stoops won’t find any bulletin board material from my work. I’ll take the Cotton Bowl, though the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff is starting to look like a possibility if this team has just one or two losses.

We can dream a little, right?

Where do you think the Kentucky Widlcats will go bowling?