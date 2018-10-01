Monday Quickies: Dreaming Big Edition

As the Kentucky Wildcats wake up today, their football team is 5-0 and ranked thirteenth in the country. They sit atop of the SEC East at 3-0 in the conference. They are being projected for a New Year's Day bowl game.

We can, as a fan base, dream big. The way the team is playing right now, there is no limit to how the season can finish. They have one of the best defenses in the country and they have the best offensive running back in the SEC.

The Cats have a tough test at Texas A&M on Saturday night and then a week off to reset and prepare for the second half of the season. The upcoming game is playing with house money. Lose and you’re still 5-1 heading into the bye week with an easier schedule on the bach half. Win and you’re set up for a historic season.

Tweets of the Day

Jamal Murray with the steal and flush. pic.twitter.com/XO10VndJ8w — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) October 1, 2018

Jamal Murray was the star of the show on the night Lebron James debuted for the Lakers.

Quickies

Kentucky football proving fans right | Courier-Journal- It hasn’t been a smooth ride but the Big Blue Nation has stuck by Mark Stoops and this team, giving them chance after chance. Now it’s paying off and the fans are being rewarded for their faith.

Snell Watch Week 5 | Cats Pause- A good break down of what Benny Snell has done every game this season and where he sits historically.

Is Kentucky a real threat to Georgia? | Sports Illustrated- Kentucky has been nothing short of dominant in their 3-0 run in the SEC. Can they challenge the Bulldogs for the title?

Kentucky’s start to the fall recruiting period | Cats Pause- John Calipari already has three commitments in the 2019 class and is looking to add another (Isaiah Stewart) in the coming weeks. He is also firmly in the mix for Scottie Lewis. Look for dominoes to start falling.

Josh Allen and the defense are having their time in the spotlight | UK Athletics- While Benny Snell and the offense have gotten their share of attention, Saturday night was all about Allen and the defense. While the O was stagnant in the second half, the D had to step up and shut out the Gamecocks.

Volleyball stays perfect in the SEC | UK Athletics- The ladies took out Mizzou 3-1 as they continue their winning ways.

Mark Stoops breaking the cycle on his own terms | Saturdays Down South- The head coach has been busting his tail to turn things around at a historically bad program. And he’s been doing it his way with his guys.

Kentucky ascending in the polls | CBS- UK is one of a few teams that made big jumps in the AP poll. Kentucky went from 17 to 13 while Blue Bloods Ohio State and Notre Dame jumped into Playoff contention.

Louisville football on the Misery Index | USA Today- Mississippi State also makes this list thanks to losing back to back games to Kentucky (on the road) and Florida (at home). But the Louisville storyline is hilarious.

Louisville: Is there a worse nightmare for this program than sinking to the bottom of the ACC while Kentucky, the in-state rival it could always laugh at, becomes America’s sweetheart? There’s only one person to blame for Louisville’s current predicament. Bobby Petrino stacked his coaching staff with relatives (a son and two son-in-laws) and trusted his defense to Brian VanGorder, which is historically a shaky proposition. As usual, his mediocre recruiting has left a roster bereft of the kind of talent needed to win in the ACC. What’s different now, though, is that Petrino’s playcalling is also failing him. His decision Saturday to call a first-down pass as Louisville was about to salt away a win over Florida State is an all-time mind-boggler. Instead of running clock, Juwon Pass tossed an interception that turned sure victory into a 28-24 loss. The heat on Petrino is ramping up in Louisville, and he deserves every bit of it.

I’m cackling.