Saturday Quickies: It’s Finally Gameday Edition

It’s Kentucky football gameday! The Wildcats will take on Southern Miss in Mississippi at 4 p.m. ET on the CBS Sports Network.

UK is of course looking to bounce back from last year’s devastating loss to the Golden Eagles in which they gave up a 35-10 lead, going scoreless in the second half to lose 44-35.

There’s more excitement around this team this year than the Cats have seen in nearly a decade. Here’s to hoping the excitement is justified and the Cats start off on the right foot.

Tweet of the day

You're mistaken. I went to Kentucky. Louisville is 50 minutes down the road. https://t.co/VmV6TeYKCX — Tod Lanter (@tod_lanterIII) September 1, 2017

Lanter’s Twitter game keeps getting better.

Your quickies

SEC to honor teachers through Extra Yard For Teachers

The SEC together with the College Football Playoff Foundation is honoring teachers as part of its Extra Yard For Teachers initiative.

CatsIllustrated.com - The ultimate roster breakdown

Cats Illustrated provides one final, comprehensive breakdown of where Kentucky's roster and two-deep stands going into its season opener against Southern Miss.

Calipari voted one of college basketball's most powerful people - CatsPause

John Calipari is one of the biggest rock star coaches in all of sports. And according to CBS Sports, he's also one of the most powerful people in college basketball.

The top 15 high school mixtapes of the Calipari era | Kentucky Sports Radio

KSR ranks the top 15 high school mixtapes of the Calipari era.

Southern Miss names starting QB - CatsPause

Southern Miss has named its starting quarterback for the season opener vs. Kentucky Saturday.

UK Women's Basketball Team Launches Official App for Fans | Nation of Blue

UK Women's Basketball team has launced an offical app for fans that features photos, videos, schedules and more.

2017 Kentucky Football Position Previews: Linebackers | Kentucky Sports Radio

A look at Kentucky's 2017 linebackers that could feature three All-SEC performers before the season ends.

Steelers and Joe Haden agree to terms on three-year contract

As the news began to emerge of the release of Browns cornerback Joe Haden on Wednesday morning, it did not take long before his name was linked to the Steelers.

Haden free agency could prompt a memo from the league office

The Browns released cornerback Joe Haden early Wednesday morning. Not long after 4:00 p.m. ET, he had an agreement in place with the Steelers. In the interim, plenty of teams were jostling to get a deal in place with Haden.

Terrell Owens Says It's a 'Joke' He's Not Still Playing in NFL

Owens has been out of the NFL long enough to attain eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but that didn't stop the six-time Pro Bowler from revealing his astonishment about no longer being employed by an NFL team.

Retired LB Zach Orr to Join Ravens Staff as Coaching, Personnel Assistant

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back retired linebacker Zach Orr as a member of the coaching staff for the 2017 season.

Aaron Rodgers Says Colin Kaepernick Isn't on NFL Team 'Because of His Protests'

Rodgers said fellow quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster heading into the 2017 regular season, but he thinks the former 49ers starter's decision to kneel during the national anthem last year has prevented him from signing a new contract.

0-16! That's what NFL Nation reporters predict for Browns this season

It should be no surprise that writers covering the teams on the Browns' schedule see a "W" next to Cleveland on their respective schedules.

NFL Season Preview 2017

Who's going to win the MVP? Who's going to regret not signing Colin Kaepernick when they had the chance? These are our predictions, which are absolutely, 100 percent accurate (give or take 99 percent).