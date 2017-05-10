 clock menu more-arrow no yes
News: The latest on Shaedon Sharpe

Cameron Reddish recruiting update: List cut with Kentucky Wildcats on it

This could be another UK vs Duke battle.

By Jason Marcum
Jon Lopez

Cameron Reddish has trimmed his list of colleges in consideration. To no surprise, the Kentucky Wildcats made the cut.

Reddish revealed his new list on Thursday, and it’s a who’s who of college hoops’ top programs.

The biggest players for the five-star forward are believed to be UK and Duke, though it’s the Blue Devils who have all of the 247 crystal ball picks thus far. Kevin Knox showed us how much those can matter, and Reddish has given every indication that his recruitment is still wide open.

The 6-8, 195-pound wing is ranked No. 4 overall in 2018 by Scout, 247 and ESPN, while Rivals has him at No. 5. He is also a teammate of 2017 uncommitted big man Mohamed Bamba, who has UK and Duke in his final four schools.

Reddish visited for Big Blue Madness last October and holds other offers for Arizona, Duke, Kansas, UConn, Villanova, and Virginia, which shows just how sought after he is.

