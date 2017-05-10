Cameron Reddish has trimmed his list of colleges in consideration. To no surprise, the Kentucky Wildcats made the cut.

Reddish revealed his new list on Thursday, and it’s a who’s who of college hoops’ top programs.

Class of 2018 wing Cameron Reddish tells me, he has cut his list down to Duke, Kentucky, Villanova, Miami, Arizona, Maryland, UConn & UCLA. — Pat Lawless (@PatLawless_) May 11, 2017

The biggest players for the five-star forward are believed to be UK and Duke, though it’s the Blue Devils who have all of the 247 crystal ball picks thus far. Kevin Knox showed us how much those can matter, and Reddish has given every indication that his recruitment is still wide open.

The 6-8, 195-pound wing is ranked No. 4 overall in 2018 by Scout, 247 and ESPN, while Rivals has him at No. 5. He is also a teammate of 2017 uncommitted big man Mohamed Bamba, who has UK and Duke in his final four schools.

Reddish visited for Big Blue Madness last October and holds other offers for Arizona, Duke, Kansas, UConn, Villanova, and Virginia, which shows just how sought after he is.

