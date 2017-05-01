It looks like the Kentucky Wildcats will have a new name for their football stadium.

According to Big Blue Banter’s Patrick Loney, Commonwealth Stadium will now be called Kroger Field. A press conference will come at 1 p.m. EST today to confirm the naming rights.

Built in 1973, Commonwealth Stadium had been housing UK football for over 40 years without having a name change. The original capacity for the stadium was 57,800, but recent expansions have brought it to the 65,000 range.

Selling naming rights to stadiums has become common in sports, so it’s no surprise to see UK doing this, even if the name is...different.

Last week, UK announced a project to begin installing blue bench-back seating in the upper South seating areas of Commonwealth Stadium. Nearly 6,000 seats in Sections 221-231 will have bench backs added through the project.

Now, does this mean my Kroger Plus Shopper’s Card gets me discount on football tickets?